Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Matric result likely this week, date and time soon
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: An official update regarding the Bihar board Matric result is awaited. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the date and time for BSEB Class 10th results soon. As per the information available, results for this class are likely by the end of March....Read More
When declared, students can check the Bihar board 10th Result 2024 soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other board websites.
Bihar board Matric results will be hosted on Hindustan Times. Students can use it an alternative way to check their scorecards. They can use the HT poral link given below on the result day and download their marks or register now to get alerts on phones when the result is declared.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 on HT Portal
The Bihar Board 10th result 2024 date and time will be announced on social media. Class 12th result was announced on March 23.
Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on BSEB Matric date and time, and other news.
Like Class 12th, Bihar board Matric results will be hosted on the Hindustan Times portal. The HT Portal link for checking Bihar 10th result is given above. On the result day, they can use the link to download their marks sheets easily. They also have the option to register now and get an alert as soon as the result is announced.
Bihar board 10th result 2024: BSEB Matric result official website and login credentials required
The official website for BSEB Matric result is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download marks sheets, the following details are required:
- Roll code
- Roll number.
Bihar board roll number and roll code are mentioned on admit cards of the final examination.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 date and time: When is BSEB Matric result expected?
Bihar board Class 10th results are expected this week and before March 31. An official update on the date and time will be shared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official social media pages.