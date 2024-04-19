Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024 out at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024 on April 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Class 12 compartment eamination can download the admit card through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The compartment examination for BSEB Inter will be conducted from April 29 to May 11, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The Bihar Board Intermediate Special and Compartment (Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational Course) examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The admit card will be available to candidates till May 11, 2024.

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Compartment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

The Bihar Board 12th Compartment Admit Card 2024 link will be available on the home page.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.