Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date Live: Official update on BSEB Inter result

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB, or the Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Intermediate (Class 12th) final examination results soon. According to a senior official, Class 12th results are expected after March 21 and before Holi, while Matric results are expected by the end of this month. The exact date and time of Bihar board (BSEB) 12th or Inter results will be confirmed by the board soon. ...Read More

Students can check the Bihar 12th result date on X(Twitter) and Facebook pages of the board after the announcement.

The formal announcement of the BSEB Inter results will be made through a press conference at the BSEB head office and after that, the result link will be activated for students on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can check it using roll codes and roll numbers.

Names of Bihar board 12th toppers, pass percentage, number of students, gender-wise results, information on scrutiny, compartment examination, etc. will be shared in the result press conference.

Follow this live blog for BSEB Bihar board 12th results 2024 date and time and all other important updates.