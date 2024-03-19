Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date Live: Official update on BSEB Inter result
- 16 Mins agoBSEB issued this warning to students, parents
- 37 Mins agoAbout marks sheets
- 39 Mins agoBSEB Twitter (X) page link
- 41 Mins agoHow to check marks online
- 43 Mins agoBSEB conducts toppers' verification before announcing Matric, Inter results
- 47 Mins agoOfficial website, login details to check BSEB Inter results
- 49 Mins agoHere's what official said
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB, or the Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Intermediate (Class 12th) final examination results soon. According to a senior official, Class 12th results are expected after March 21 and before Holi, while Matric results are expected by the end of this month. The exact date and time of Bihar board (BSEB) 12th or Inter results will be confirmed by the board soon.
Students can check the Bihar 12th result date on X(Twitter) and Facebook pages of the board after the announcement.
The formal announcement of the BSEB Inter results will be made through a press conference at the BSEB head office and after that, the result link will be activated for students on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can check it using roll codes and roll numbers.
Names of Bihar board 12th toppers, pass percentage, number of students, gender-wise results, information on scrutiny, compartment examination, etc. will be shared in the result press conference.
Follow this live blog for BSEB Bihar board 12th results 2024 date and time and all other important updates.
Bihar board 12th result 2024: BSEB issued this warning to students, parents
Bihar board result 2024 live updates: Through a post on X dated March 5, the BSEB warned students and parents that some fraudsters claim they can increase marks in Matric and Annual examinations and are asking for money in return.
BSEB dismissed those claims, said no one could change marks, and asked students and parents to report any such phone calls to the competent authority.
Bihar board Class 12th result 2024 live updates: About marks sheets
BSEB Inter result 2024 live update: Students will get their marks statements online on the result day. Hard copies of mark sheets and pass certificates will be sent to schools and students can collect it a few days later. More details will be shared with students in the result press conference.
Bihar board results 2024: BSEB Twitter (X) page link
Here is the direct link to view the official X (Twitter) page of the Bihar School Examination Board
https://twitter.com/officialbseb
Bihar 12th result 2024: How to check marks online
BSEB Inter result 2024 live update: Follow the steps mentioned below to check Bihar board results:
- Open the board's website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Now, go to the Intermediate results 2024 page.
- Key in your login details.
- Submit it and check your result.
Bihar board 12th results 2024: BSEB conducts toppers' verification before announcing Matric, Inter results
Bihar 12th results 2024 live update: The Bihar board verifies toppers before announcing results. This process started in 2017 due to a controversy in 2016 when the Class 12 Arts topper had failed to answer basic questions on her subjects.
Since then, the board has called up the top scorers of both Matric and Inter exams and interviewed them with questions about the examination subjects before preparing the final list.
Bihar board 12th result 2024: Official website, login details to check BSEB Inter results
Bihar board 12th result 2024 live update: The official website for checking Bihar Inter results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download marks sheets, the following information are required:
- Roll code
- Roll number
These details are mentioned on admit cards of the final examination.
Bihar board 12th result 2024 date: Here's what official said
BSEB Inter result 2024 live update: A senior official of the board has told Hindustan Times that results of the Intermediate or Class 12th final exams are expected after March 21 and before Holi.
The official has also informed that results of the Class 10th or Matric final examination are expected by the end of this month.