Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Inter result date awaited on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the date and time for the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination soon. As per the information available, these results are expected by March-end and that for Class 10 or Matric will be declared a week later. ...Read More

When announced, students can check Bihar 12th results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will be able to check it using roll codes and roll numbers.

The BSEB will announce the result date and time on Facebook and X (Twitter). It will hold a press conference to announce the names of the board exam toppers, pass percentage and other details. After that, the result link will be activated on the board website.

In 2023, BSEB Inter exams ended on February 11 and results were declared on March 21. This year, the Class 12th final exams ended on February 12 and results are expected next.

Follow this live blog for details on the Bihar board 12th result 2024 date and time and the link to check scorecards.