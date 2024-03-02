 Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 out for all subjects, raise objections till March 5 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 out for all subjects, raise objections till March 5

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 out for all subjects, raise objections till March 5

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 has been released. The objection window will close on March 5, 2024.

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024. The provisional answer key has been released for all subjects. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check and download the answer key through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 out for all subjects, raise objections till March 5 (Shutterstock)
Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 out for all subjects, raise objections till March 5 (Shutterstock)

The answer key for all subjects have been released. The objection window has also opened. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of BSEB. The last date to raise objections is till March 5, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to raise objections here

Bihar Board 12thAnswer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEB Objection at objection.biharboardonline.com.
  • Enter the required details like roll number and roll code.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and raise objection against the answer you are not satisfied with.
  • Once done, fill you answer and the supporting documents.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB Inter examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On