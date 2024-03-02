Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024. The provisional answer key has been released for all subjects. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check and download the answer key through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 out for all subjects, raise objections till March 5 (Shutterstock)

The answer key for all subjects have been released. The objection window has also opened. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of BSEB. The last date to raise objections is till March 5, 2024.

Bihar Board 12thAnswer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB Objection at objection.biharboardonline.com.

Enter the required details like roll number and roll code.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objection against the answer you are not satisfied with.

Once done, fill you answer and the supporting documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB Inter examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.