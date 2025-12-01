Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
      NO NEWS STORIES

      Go to homepage and explore more

      GO TO HOMEOR

      Checkout latest news around the globe

      Latest News

      Two MBBS students killed in road accident in Agra

      lucknow news
      Updated on Dec 1, 2025 8:55 AM IST
      Representational image.

      Srikkanth presses Agarkar, Gambhir: 'WC plans won't work without Kohli, Rohit'

      Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showcased their class in the first ODI against South Africa.
      cricket
      Updated on Dec 1, 2025 8:52 AM IST

      IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results when out

      liveIBPS PO Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officers results when out
      exam results
      Updated on Dec 1, 2025 8:54 AM IST

      Cyclone Ditwah, Senyar leave parts of Southeast Asia devastated, toll tops 1,000

      People look towards a house partially submersed by the flood, following Cyclone Ditwah in Peliyagoda, Sri Lanka, December 1, 2025.
      world news
      Updated on Dec 1, 2025 8:48 AM IST

      Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares beautiful wedding pictures with husband Raj Nidimoru

      Raj Nidimoru and Samantha
      cinema
      Updated on Dec 1, 2025 8:40 AM IST

      Congress MP brings dog to Parliament, says ‘those who bite’ sit inside | Video

      Renuka Chowdhury brought a dog in the Parliament.
      india news
      Published on Dec 1, 2025 8:33 AM IST

      Sidharth Malhotra jokes he’s already ‘losing conversations’ with baby girl

      Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.
      bollywood
      Published on Dec 1, 2025 8:30 AM IST

      Bangladesh court sentences Hasina, niece and British MP Tulip in corruption case

      Sheikh Hasina and her niece Tulip Siddiq received prison sentences from a Dhaka court for corruption in a housing project.
      world news
      Published on Dec 1, 2025 8:23 AM IST

      Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru get married at Isha Foundation

      Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in Coimbatore.
      telugu cinema
      Updated on Dec 1, 2025 8:38 AM IST

      Bihar Board Exam Datesheet 2026: BSEB Class 10, 12 timetable released

      Bihar Board Exam Datesheet 2026: BSEB Class 10, 12 timetable released, check schedule here
      board exams
      Updated on Dec 1, 2025 8:29 AM IST
      See All Articles
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      • logo-fab-play
      • VCCircle_logo-white
      • TechCircle_logo_white
      • VCCEdge_logo_white
      • edge-insights-logo
      © 2025 HindustanTimes