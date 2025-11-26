Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Live: BSEB DElEd results likely today, know how to check
Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Live: BSEB DElEd results is expected to be out today, November 26. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Live: Bihar School Examination Board will likely announce Bihar DElEd Result 2025 today, November 26, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for BSEB DElEd examination can check the results when out on the oficial website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com and also on biharboardonline.com. The written examination was held on August 26 to September 27, 2025 in CBT mode across various exam centres in the state. The answer key was released on October 11 and the objection window was closed on October 13, 2025....Read More
As per Live Hindustan report, the BSEB DElEd results will be announced on November 26, 2025 at 1 pm.
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
2. Click on Bihar DElEd Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on result link, how to check and other details.
How to check results when out?
What media websites say?
Provisional answer key dates
The answer key was released on October 11 and the objection window was closed on October 13, 2025.
When was exam held?
The written examination was held on August 26 to September 27, 2025 in CBT mode across various exam centres in the state.
Where to check results?
Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB DElEd examination can check the results when out on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com and also on biharboardonline.com.
Date and time
The date and time of announcement of the results has not been shared by the Board yet.