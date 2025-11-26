Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Live: BSEB DElEd results likely today, know how to check

As per Live Hindustan report, the BSEB DElEd results will be announced on November 26, 2025 at 1 pm.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Bihar DElEd Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

