BSEB 10th, 12th Dates 2025 Live: Updates on Bihar board Matric, Inter timetables

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce dates for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final examinations in due course. The Bihar board time tables will be released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board will also share the date sheets on its official X and Facebook pages. ...Read More

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra boards have recently published timetables for the final examinations.

Last year, Bihar board 10th and 12th exam dates were announced on December 4.

BSEB Class 12th or Inter exams 2024 were held from February 1 to 12. Bihar board 10th or Matric exams were held from February 15 to 23.

Inter exams took place in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Matric examinations were held in single shifts.

The practical examinations for Inter students were held from January 10 to January 20, and the internal assessment/practical examinations for the Matric exam candidates were from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

The Bihar Board Inter result 2024 was declared on March 23. The overall pass percentage was 87.21 per cent.

The BSEB announced Matric results on March 31. The pass percentage was 82.91 per cent.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter exam dates.