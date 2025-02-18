BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2025 Live: Matric exam for Mathematics starts

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: On the second day of the Class 10 or Matric final examination, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Mathematics examination in two shifts. The first shift is from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm (for paper code 110) and the second shift is from 2 pm to 5:15 pm (paper code 210)....Read More

The Bihar board Class 10 exam started on Monday, February 17 with Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) paper in both shifts. A total of 15,85,868 students – 8,18,122 are female and 7,67,746 male – appeared for the exam on day 1.

In addition to the time allowed to write answers, students get 15 minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.

Students must reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam's start time. For the first shift, entry is permitted till 9 am and for the second shift, students can enter the exam venue up to 1:30 pm.

The board recommends that students reach the exam venue one hour prior to the commencement of the exam to avoid crowding.

Students must carry their admit cards. Candidates without hall tickets will be denied entry into the examination hall.

Electrical and communication devices: Bluetooth, mobile phones, earphones, and smartwatches, etc. are banned inside the exam hall.

Bihar board Class 10 or Matric examinations will end on February 25, 2025 and the results are expected by March or April.

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board Class 10 or Mathematics exam below.