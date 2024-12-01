BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables likely in December

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exam dates this month. Last year, BSEB Matric, Inter exam dates were announced on December 4. When released, candidates can check the Bihar board Class 10, 12 final exam date on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in....Read More

The BSEB Matric, Inter exam timetables will also be shared on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Theory exams for both classes are expected to be held in February and practical exams are expected in January.

In 2024, BSEB Class 10 board exams were held from February 15 to 23. Bihar board Class 12 final exams were held from February 1 to 12. Class 12 papers took place in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 examinations were conducted in single shifts.

Class 12 practical examinations were held from January 10 to 20, and Class 10 practical examinations and internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

BSEB announced Bihar board Inter result 2024 on March 23. In the exam, 87.21 per cent of students passed. The Bihar board Matric result was announced on March 31. As many as 82.91 per cent of students passed the examination.

Follow live updates on BSEB Bihar board exam date 2025 below.