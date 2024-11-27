BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, updates here
BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exam dates soon. The Bihar board Class 10, 12 final exam dates will be announced on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB will also share the Matric, Inter exam date sheets on Facebook and X (Twitter). ...Read More
Last year, the Bihar board announced final exam dates for Matric and Inter classes on December 4.
BSEB Class 10 final exams in 2024 were held from February 15 to 23. Bihar board Class 12 final exams were held from February 1 to 12.
Class 12 exams were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 examinations were held in single shifts.
Bihar board practical examinations for Class 12 were held from January 10 to 20, and for Class 10, the practical examinations and internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.
The board announced the Inter results on March 23. In the exam, 87.21 per cent of students passed. The Matric results were also announced on March 23. As many as 82.91 per cent of students passed the examination.
Recently, CBSE, CISCE, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh boards announced their final exam dates.
Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 exam dates below.
BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: 2024 exams were held in February
BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Bihar board's Class 10 and 12 exams in 2024 were held in February. The Inter exam was held first, followed by the Matric exam.
BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: When was the timetable released last time?
BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar board announced dates for the 2024 board examinations on December 4, 2023. Therefore, dates for next year's final examination are expected soon.
BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Matric, Inter timetables awaited
BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) board exam dates soon. The timetables will be released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.