BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, updates here

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exam dates soon. The Bihar board Class 10, 12 final exam dates will be announced on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB will also share the Matric, Inter exam date sheets on Facebook and X (Twitter). ...Read More

Last year, the Bihar board announced final exam dates for Matric and Inter classes on December 4.

BSEB Class 10 final exams in 2024 were held from February 15 to 23. Bihar board Class 12 final exams were held from February 1 to 12.

Class 12 exams were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 examinations were held in single shifts.

Bihar board practical examinations for Class 12 were held from January 10 to 20, and for Class 10, the practical examinations and internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

The board announced the Inter results on March 23. In the exam, 87.21 per cent of students passed. The Matric results were also announced on March 23. As many as 82.91 per cent of students passed the examination.

Recently, CBSE, CISCE, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh boards announced their final exam dates.

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 exam dates below.