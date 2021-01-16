BSEB Bihar Board inter admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Bihar Board inter Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination will get their Bihar Board class 12th admit card 2021 from the website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The link to download admit card will be active till January 31.

The BSEB Class 12th annual exam will be conducted from February 1 to 13.

How to download

Principals of their respective schools will have to login using their user ID and password on the website and download the admit cards for their students. The print out of admit card will be signed and sealed after which it will be distributed among the students.

Candidates who were absent in the sentup exam will not get the admit card.

However, a special exam will be conducted for those students who have appeared in their sent up exam but their forms were not submitted due to fault of school administration. The BSEB intermediate special exam will be held in April/May.

People facing difficulties in downloading the admit card can contact on the helpline number 0612-2232074 , 2232257.