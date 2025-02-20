BSEB Matric Exam 2025 Live: Bihar board Class 10th Social Science shift 1 begins

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the Class 10th or Matric final exam for the Social Science paper today, February 20. The exam is being held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm (for paper code 111) and from 2 pm to 4:45 pm (for paper code 211)....Read More

Students will get 15 minutes as cool-off time, which will be in addition to the time allotted to write the answers.

All students must reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. For the first shift, they must reach the venue on or before 9 am and for the second shift, they must reach on or before 1:30 am. The board further recommends that students reach the venue 1 hour in advance to avoid overcrowding.

All students must carry their admit cards to the exam venue. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue without this document.

Electrical and communication devices, such as Bluetooth, mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches, and similar devices, are banned inside the exam hall.

Check live updates on the BSEB Bihar board Class 10 or Matric Social Science exam below.