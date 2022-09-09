CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Marks verification, reevaluation schedule out

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check results on cbse.gov.in.

The Board has released marks verification, re-evaluation schedule for candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination. As per the schedule, the verification of marks registration will begin on September 12 and will end on September 13, 2022. The processing fee is ₹500/- per subject.

The obtaining of photocopy of evaluated answer books will be done on September 19, 2022. ₹500/- is the processing fee per answer book. The re-evaluation process application will be conducted on September 23, 2022. The processing fee is ₹100 per question. Only those candidates who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book shall be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question.

Only a single application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process. The candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects. For more related details through the official site of CBSE.

Official Notice