CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Schedule for verification, re-evaluation out

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 and also schedule for verification, re-evaluation. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 compartment examination can check the results and schedule through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, registration process to apply for verification of marks will be done from September 9 to September 10, 2022. Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per question. To obtain the photocopy of evaluated answer books, candidates will have to apply on September 15. The processing fee is ₹700 per answer book.

For re-evaluation of answer sheets, the application process will be done on September 20, 2022. Candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per question.

The processing charges can only be deposited online i.e., through credit card/ debit card/ net banking. The Board will accept only a single application for each step per candidate.

In cases where there is a change of marks, such candidates shall have to surrender the marksheet cum certificate which is in their possession. They shall be issued new marksheet by the Board.