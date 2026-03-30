CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 12 paper underway, analysis soon
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam to conclude at 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam analysis, paper review and more.
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conclude the CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 paper today, March 30. The exam commenced at 10.30 am and will conclude at 1.30 pm. The examination question paper comprises of five sections- A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory....Read More
Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each. Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 60-80 words. Section C - Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words. Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each. Section-E - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book.
The exam paper analysis will be available to students soon after the exam is over. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam details, analysis, students reaction and more.
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: Question paper comprises of 5 sections
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: The examination question paper comprises of five sections- A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: When will exam get over?
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 History paper exam will get over at 1.30 pm today, March 30.
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 Date: March 30
CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm