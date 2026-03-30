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CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 12 paper underway, analysis soon

CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conclude the CBSE 12th History Exam 2026 paper today, March 30. The exam commenced at 10.30 am and will conclude at 1.30 pm. The examination question paper comprises of five sections- A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each. Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 60-80 words. Section C - Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words. Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each. Section-E - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book. The exam paper analysis will be available to students soon after the exam is over. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam details, analysis, students reaction and more. ...Read More

Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each. Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 60-80 words. Section C - Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words. Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each. Section-E - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book. The exam paper analysis will be available to students soon after the exam is over. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam details, analysis, students reaction and more.