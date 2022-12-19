CBSE 2023 LIVE: Updates on Class 10, 12 time table, admit card at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 likely soon. The Board will release CBSE Class 10, 12 exams datesheet on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in.

According to past trends, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. The Board has already announced the commencement of CBSE Board Exams 2023 from February 15 for Class 10, 12. So, candidates can expect the datesheet to be released this month.

CBSE 10th, 12th practicals will begin from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The practical examination will be conducted by the external examiners appointed by the Board. The written examinations will be conducted once a year from 2023 onwards. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam date sheet and other details here.