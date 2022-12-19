CBSE 2023 LIVE: Updates on Class 10, 12 time table, admit card at cbse.gov.in
Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 likely soon. The Board will release CBSE Class 10, 12 exams datesheet on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in.
According to past trends, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. The Board has already announced the commencement of CBSE Board Exams 2023 from February 15 for Class 10, 12. So, candidates can expect the datesheet to be released this month.
CBSE 10th, 12th practicals will begin from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The practical examination will be conducted by the external examiners appointed by the Board. The written examinations will be conducted once a year from 2023 onwards. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam date sheet and other details here.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 19, 2022 12:19 PM IST
CBSE Exam 2022: Sample paper released
The sample paper for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 sample papers and marking schemes available on the official website at cbse.nic.in.
Dec 19, 2022 11:57 AM IST
CBSE Exam 2022: Theory exam from Feb 15
CBSE will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023.
Dec 19, 2022 11:51 AM IST
CBSE Exam: Class 10, 12 exams on competency based
In 2023, at least 40% of Class 10 CBSE exam questions and 30% of Class 12 exam questions will be competency-based.
Dec 19, 2022 11:41 AM IST
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Important Notice for schools, students and regional centres
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 practical exams will be conducted from January 1, 2023. The notice carries guidelines and preparation strategy for conduct of practical exams.
For students, CBSE has asked them to ensure that their subjects of studies are being reflected correctly in the list of candidates submitted by the schools. They should be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical exams will be conducted. The Board will not offer any second chance, and so, students will have to appear for the practical exams as per schedule.
Dec 19, 2022 11:32 AM IST
CBSE Date Sheet: When will timetable release
Dec 19, 2022 11:22 AM IST
CBSE Data Sheet: Details known so far
CBSE has announced that in 2023, there will be only one board exam instead of two-term exams for both Classes 10 and 12. These exams will begin in mid-February.
Dec 19, 2022 11:11 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Time Table: What passing trends suggest
Dec 19, 2022 11:06 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Practical exam dates
CBSE Class 12 practicals will begin from January 1, 2023. The Board has issued certain directives for the conduct of the practical exams which is available on the official site of CBSE.
Dec 19, 2022 11:01 AM IST
CBSE Class 12: Exam begins February 15
Dec 19, 2022 10:56 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Time Table: Who will conduct practical exams
The CBSE class 10th practical examination will be conducted by the external examiners appointed by the Board.
Dec 19, 2022 10:47 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Where can candidates check datesheet
Dec 19, 2022 10:41 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 12 Date Sheet 2023: How to download
Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Class 10 12 Date Sheet 2023 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Dec 19, 2022 10:37 AM IST
CBSE Class 10: Datesheet update
