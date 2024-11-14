CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Check latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 timetables

CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 soon. The date and time of release of CBSE Class 10, 12 timetable have not been shared by the Board yet. When released, all appearing candidates can check the datesheets on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. ...Read More

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence on February 15, 2025 onwards. The Board had announced while declaring the Class 10, 12 board results 2024.

To appear for the CBSE Board exams 2025, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance.

The CBSE Board Practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will begin on January 1. The CBSE practical exams for winter-bound schools are underway and will conclude on December 5, 2024.

This year, the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations will be held for 44 lakh students. The examination will be held at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries worldwide. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 and 12.