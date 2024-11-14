CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Check latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 timetables
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 soon. The date and time of release of CBSE Class 10, 12 timetable have not been shared by the Board yet. When released, all appearing candidates can check the datesheets on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence on February 15, 2025 onwards. The Board had announced while declaring the Class 10, 12 board results 2024.
To appear for the CBSE Board exams 2025, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance.
The CBSE Board Practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will begin on January 1. The CBSE practical exams for winter-bound schools are underway and will conclude on December 5, 2024.
This year, the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations will be held for 44 lakh students. The examination will be held at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries worldwide. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 and 12.
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Board to ensure sufficient time, no clash with competitive examinations
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Like previous years, the CBSE will ensure that there is a sufficient gap between two papers and that there is no clash between board exam dates and dates for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET and CUET.
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Download Class 10, 12 timetables through these steps
Go to cbse.gov.in
Open the board's main website
Open the Class X or Class XII time table, as required
Download the PDF and check board exam dates.
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: The CBSE has released sample question papers for Class 10 and 12 board exams, 2025. Candidates can download these from the board's academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: What past trends suggest?
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: In 2022 and 2023, the CBSE Board exam date sheet was released in the last week of December. This year, the board has not yet shared the date and time of the release of the timetable.
