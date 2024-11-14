CBSE denies change in class 10, 12 board exam 2025 syllabus, issues statement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official statement denied reducing the syllabus of Class 10 and 12 by 15% under the Board Exam 2025 and conducting open book examinations in selected subjects. CBSE advised the general public to avoid misleading news. (File/AFP)

What the Board said:

“ With reference to the news regarding a 15% syllabus reduction for Class 10 and 12 under the 2025 board examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the conduct of open-book exams in select subjects, which has been published on various online news portals and newspapers, please note that CBSE has not made any changes to its examination system or internal assessment system, nor has any official notification been issued in this regard. Therefore, CBSE refutes the aforementioned news,” mentioned the official statement.

Also Read: UPPSC postpones RO, ARO exams; to hold PCS preliminary exam on single day

CBSE also informed that any information regarding policy changes is released by the Board through the official website and circulars. Hence, the general public is advised to avoid misleading news.

For more information, visit the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in.

Also Read: Indian Army invites applications for 35th JAG Entry Scheme 2025, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in