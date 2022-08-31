CBSE Board Exam 2023: Last date to submit students' data, another notice issued

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The process of submitting list of candidates for CBSE board exam 2023 will end today, August 31. As per an official notification, the deadline for submission of LOC for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 is August 31 and the last date for registration of Class 9 and 11 students was August 31.

Between August 26 and 30, the central education board issued three separate notifications in this regard. In its August 30 notification, the board reiterated there will be no extension of these deadlines and it is the responsibility of schools to meet these deadlines.

Unlike last year, CBSE will hold only one board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 students in 2023. These exams will begin on February 15.

In 2022 CBSE held board exams in 2 terms in view of COVID-19 but has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year.

Detailed date sheets for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 will be published later.