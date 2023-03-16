Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Biology paper today; Check guidelines, SQP
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Biology paper today; Check guidelines, SQP

Updated on Mar 16, 2023 08:36 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. More details below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Biology paper today (Keshav Singh/HT)
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Biology paper today (Keshav Singh/HT)
HT Education Desk
CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting Class 12 Biology theory exam today, March 16. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the reporting time is 10 am. Students need to wear school uniform, ID card and carry admit cards, utensils required to write answers, draw diagrams.

Maximum marks in the CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper is 80. As per the sample question paper released on cbseacademic.nic.in, all questions asked in the exam are compulsory. The paper is divided into five sections and has 33 questions.

Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology shared by teachers and subject experts, students' reactions will be made available after the paper is over. Follow all the latest updates here.

  Mar 16, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Biology exam 2023: Paper pattern

    CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper carries 80 marks. The paper has 33 questions and is divided into five sections as per the SQP. 

  Mar 16, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Biology paper timings

    CBSE Class 12 Biology exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

  Mar 16, 2023 08:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12  Biology exam today

    CBSE board exam for the Class 12 Biology paper is being held today, March 16, 2023.

Topics
cbse board exams

