CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Biology paper today; Check guidelines, SQP

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting Class 12 Biology theory exam today, March 16. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the reporting time is 10 am. Students need to wear school uniform, ID card and carry admit cards, utensils required to write answers, draw diagrams.

Maximum marks in the CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper is 80. As per the sample question paper released on cbseacademic.nic.in, all questions asked in the exam are compulsory. The paper is divided into five sections and has 33 questions.

Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology shared by teachers and subject experts, students' reactions will be made available after the paper is over. Follow all the latest updates here.