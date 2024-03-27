CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th Business Studies, Administration papers today

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold two papers for Commerce stream students today – Class 12th Business Studies and Business Administration. Both are three hours long, scheduled between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm. Students are advised to reach their examination venues at least 30 minutes before the paper start time. They must wear school uniforms and identity cards and bring printed copies of board exam admit cards. ...Read More

Before writing the paper, they should read it once and ensure that the subject name, subject codes, the total number of questions and total marks are correct. Any error in this information and/or any misprint must be reported immediately. There could also be instructions on the first page of the question paper and the answer booklet.

Over 39 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams. Class 10th final examinations are over, and Class 12th exams will end on April 2.

Follow this live blog for CBSE Class 12th Business Studies, Business Administration paper analysis and other updates.