CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 Sanskrit, French; Class 12 Business Studies, Business Administration papers today
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 board examination for Sanskrit, Sanskrit (Communicative) and French papers today. For Class 12 students, the board will hold Business Studies and Business Administration papers. Both CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm today. ...Read More
This year, CBSE is conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad.
CBSE board exam 2025: Exam day guidelines
- Carefully read and follow the instructions given on the admit card, question paper and/or the answer booklet.
- After you finish writing your answers, make sure that you arrange the extra sheets in the proper order and tie them with the main booklet before submitting it.
- Carry your admit card, school identity card and wear uniform.
- If you are a private candidate, carry the admit card with an original and valid government-issued photo identity proof. Wear light coloured clothes.
- Items allowed the exam hall are transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money are the items allowed inside the exam hall.
- Banned items include textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc.
- Calculators will be provided to students with Dyscalculia at the exam centre.
- Other prohibited items include dommunication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed.
- Any eatable items (opened or packed) are not permitted unless the student is diabetic.
Check CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam live updates below:
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Read instructions given on admit card, question paper, answer booklet
Candidates must read and follow the instructions given on the CBSE board exam admit card.
The board exam question paper and the answer booklet may also contain instructions for candidates. Candidates should read the instructions before answering the paper and follow them during the exam.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 12 Business Studies, Business Administration papers today
Meanwhile, Class 12 students will appear for Business Studies and Business Administration papers today.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 French, Sanskrit papers today
CBSE will conduct Class 10 Sanskrit, Sanskrit (Communicative) and French papers today, February 22.