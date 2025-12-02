CBSE Board Exam 2026: Guidelines and SOPs for practical exams issued at cbse.gov.in
CBSE has issued guidelines and SOPs for practical examinations. The details for Class 10, 12 practical exams can be checked here.
The Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines and SOPs for practical exams of the CBSE Board Exam 2026. Candidates of Class 10, 12 who will appear for the board exam in 2026 can check the guidelines and SOPs through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the practical exams for winter bound schools are held from November 6 to December 6, 2025 and regular session schools from January 1 to February 14, 2026. The practical examinations/ project/ internal assessments shall be conducted for the regular students sponsered through LOC of classes 10 and 12, based on the eligibility/ bonafide status of the students.
The practical answer books will not be supplied by the Board for Class 10; schools will have to make their own arrangements.
No external examiner will be appointed to conduct the practical board exam of Class 10. However, for Class 12 practical exams, CBSE will appoint External Examiners in each school to conduct Practical Examinations and Project Assessments in the specified subjects.
The Marks of Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments marks in respect of private students shall be awarded as per the policy of the Board in accordance with the Examination Bye-laws.
The Board has directed schools to upload practical exam marks simultaneously, starting from the dates of the exams/assessments. While uploading the marks, the School, the Internal Examiner and the External Examiner (as the case may be) shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded, as no corrections in the marks will be allowed once the marks are uploaded.
The marks awarded to the students in the practical examinations will not be disclosed to the students in any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
