The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the registration portal to fill LOC form for CBSE Board Exam 2026 on October 8, 2025. The LOC form is available to schools and principals on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. To fill and submit the LOC form, late fee is required. CBSE Board Exam 2026: Last date to fill Class 10, 12 LOC at cbse.gov.in, direct link here

The payment window will close on October 11, 2025.

The Board has directed all the Principals to ensure that the LOC for their respective schools is completed and submitted withing prescribed timeframe with late fee. Schools failing to submit their LOCs by the final deadline will bear full responsibility for the non compliance and any resulting consequences, including the ineligibility of their candidates to appear for the Board Exam 2026.

Direct link to fill CBSE Board Exam 2026 LOC CBSE Board Exam 2026: How to fill LOC To fill the LOC form, follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on board exam link available on the home page.

3. A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on LOC link.

4. Register online and fill the form.

5. Make the payment of late fee and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has already released the tentative datesheet for Class 10, 12. According to the schedule, the main board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence on February 17, 2026. Class 10 main board exams will conclude on March 9, 2026, and Class 12 on April 9, 2026. On most days, the examinations for both classes will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while for some subjects, it will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India, and 26 countries abroad In 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.