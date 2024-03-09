Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Saturday, Mar 9, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / board exams / CBSE Class 12 Math Exam 2024 Live: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics papers begin at 10.30 am
    Live

    CBSE Class 12 Math Exam 2024 Live: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics papers begin at 10.30 am

    Mar 9, 2024 10:20 AM IST
    CBSE Class 12 Math Exam Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on Mathematics, Applied Mathematics papers.
    Key Events
    cbse board exams 2024 live updates: class 12th maths, applied maths paper exam analysis, students reactions, latest news
    cbse board exams 2024 live updates: class 12th maths, applied maths paper exam analysis, students reactions, latest news

    CBSE Class 12 Math Exam Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers for Class 12 today, March 9, 2024. The Class 12 board examination will be conducted across the country and abroad from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics papers will have to reach the exam centre by 10 am in their school uniforms. Students will not be allowed entry to the exam hall after the mentioned time. Candidates will have to bring their admit card and their own stationery to the exam centre....Read More

    This year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examination was started on February 15, 2024. The CBSE class 10 examination will conclude on March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 examination on April 2, 2024. Around 39 lakh students are appearing for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. Follow the blog for latest updates on the CBSE Class 12 mathematics exam, sample papers, marking scheme, guidelines etc.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 9, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    CBSE board exams 2024: Number of candidates appearing

    Around 39 lakh students are appearing for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12 this year.

    Mar 9, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths exam: Admit card needed

    Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics papers will have to reach the exam centre with their admit cards.

    Mar 9, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    CBSE board exam 2024: Papers today

    Class 12: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics papers

    Mar 9, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Mathematics Exam: Stationary to be carried by students

    Students appearing for the Class 12 Mathematics exam will have to bring their admit card and their own stationery to the exam centre.

    Mar 9, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Math Exam 2024: Timings of exam

    The Class 12 board examination will be conducted across the country and abroad from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Mar 9, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Math Exam: Students reach exam centre

    CBSE Class 12 Math Exam will begin at 10.30 am. Students have reached the exam centre

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes