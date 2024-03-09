CBSE Class 12 Math Exam 2024 Live: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics papers begin at 10.30 am

Live

CBSE Class 12 Math Exam Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on Mathematics, Applied Mathematics papers.

cbse board exams 2024 live updates: class 12th maths, applied maths paper exam analysis, students reactions, latest news

CBSE Class 12 Math Exam Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers for Class 12 today, March 9, 2024. The Class 12 board examination will be conducted across the country and abroad from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics papers will have to reach the exam centre by 10 am in their school uniforms. Students will not be allowed entry to the exam hall after the mentioned time. Candidates will have to bring their admit card and their own stationery to the exam centre....Read More

This year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examination was started on February 15, 2024. The CBSE class 10 examination will conclude on March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 examination on April 2, 2024. Around 39 lakh students are appearing for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. Follow the blog for latest updates on the CBSE Class 12 mathematics exam, sample papers, marking scheme, guidelines etc.