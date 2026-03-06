The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled CBSE Board Exams 2026 for Class 10, 12 in the Middle East. The exams for Class 10, 12 have been cancelled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE due to the prevailing situation. CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 exams cancelled from March 7-11 in middle east

For Class 10, the exam scheduled from March 7 to 11 has been called off in the areas. This is the third time the exam for Class 10, 12 has been cancelled. The examinations scheduled on 02.03.2026, 05.03.2026, and 06.03.2026, which was earlier postponed, shall also stand cancelled.

As per the official notice, the mode of declaration of results for Class 10 candidates in the Middle Eas will be notified seperately in due course.

The Class 12 exam scheduled on Saturday, March 7 has been postponed. The revised dates will be announced later The Board will also review the situation on March 7 and issue appropriate directions regarding examinations scheduled from March 9 onwards.

The Class 10, 12 exams commenced on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exam will conclude on March 11 and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 10, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Around 44 lakh students are appearing for the exam this year. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here