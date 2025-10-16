CBSE Board Exams 2026: Last date to submit registration data of Class 9, 11 students today, direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is scheduled to close the window to submit registration data of Class 9, 11 students on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Principals and Heads of CBSE-affiliated schools who are yet to submit students' data must do so on the official website at cbse.gov.in.
When submitting the registration data of students, the following points need to be ensured:
1. Submit the correct data of the students.
2. Submit the correct subjects offered by the students.
The board reiterated in a recent notice that it is making best efforts to collect the correct data of all students being registered for Class 9 and 11.
“There is a dire need that schools should be equally responsible and sensitive for such issues, which are reminded by CBSE repeatedly to avoid the problems that schools and students may face in future due to wrong data filled,” reads the notice.
Worth mentioning here, CBSE has decided to link the APAAR ID of candidates for both Class 9 and 11 registration data of the schools situated in India.