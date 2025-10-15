The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the correction window for LOC data. The corrections or modifications can be done through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE opens correction window for LOC data, make modifications at cbse.gov.in

As per the official notice, the corrections in candidate's particulars: name, parent name, DOB or subject correction, the same can be done during the schedule for correction of LOC data. The last date to make corrections in the LOC data is October 27, 2025.

CBSE is providing the schools/ parents/ students another opportunity to ensure that only the correct data of the students is filled in the LOC. This will also help in the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The Board has urged the parents to check the details given below.

1. Personal data of your ward i.e. name, date of birth, mother name and father name filled correctly.

2. All names with the expanded form has been filled in and not the short names as in future at many places, documents in extended form are required.

3. The surname has been given in case your ward is planning to go abroad as this is the requirement of several countries.

4. The date of birth is correct in all respects.

5. While submitting the data, details given in the passport has also been checked, if a passport has been issued to your ward.

6. Subjects have been filled in with due care in the LOC of both classes X and XII as no change will be accepted after schedule for correction for the same.

7. It is the responsibility of the parents that all the data of their ward submitted in the LOC Is correct.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.