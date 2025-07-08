Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Board Supply Admit Card 2025. The supplementary exam admit card has been released for private candidates. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10, 12 supplementary board examination can check the admit card and download it from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Supply Admit Card 2025 for private candidates out at cbse.gov.in, download link here

The CBSE Class 10 supply examination will be held on July 15, 2025 and CBSE Class 12 supply exam will be held on July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22, 2025.

CBSE Board Supply Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on private candidates link available on the home page.

3. A drop down box will appear.

4. Click on CBSE Board Supply Admit Card 2025 link available on the page.

5. Click on the link and enter the required details.

6. Press submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

7. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, no communication devices are allowed in the examination centre. If found in possession or using the same, strict action will be taken as per UFM rules against the said candidate.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 13, 2025.

In Class 12, 17.04 lakh students had registered, and 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage to 88.39%. In Class 10, 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, and the overall pass percentage was registered at 93.66%.