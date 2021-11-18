CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exam 2021: Supreme Court dismisses plea for hybrid mode exams

The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 18 dismissed the plea seeking conduct of CBSE and CISCE term 1 exams in hybrid mode (online and offline). The petition was disposed of by the bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravikumar.

In today’s hearing the highest Court said, “the exams have commenced from November 16 and it would be inappropriate to interfere and disturb the entire process of examination at this belated stage.”

Moreover, the SC directed both the Boards to take necessary precautions during the Term 1 examinations. The Court also pointed it out to the petitioners that if they had approached the Court early, it would have considered the case and directed the boards to conduct the exams in the hybrid mode.

The Court further added that since the Board will conduct the exams for 34 lakh students which have already begun, it would not be possible to change the mode of exam. It further advised the petitioners advocate not to interrupt this system of examination and rather come up with suggestions.

The plea was filed by six students of the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations against both boards’ decision to conduct the term 1 examination in offline mode only. The petitioners have also alleged that the conduct of offline exams will put the students at risk due to the COVID19 situation.