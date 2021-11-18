CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exam 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea for hybrid exams today

Supreme Court on Thursday, November 18 will hear petition for seeking directions to CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exam 2021 to be conducted in hybrid- offline and online or blended mode.

The plea has been filed by six students of the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations against both board’s decision to conduct the term 1 examination in offline mode only. These six students have alleged that the entire exercise of the boards in conducting the term one or semester one examinations in offline mode only is “patently unreasonable.

The petition filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala further states that the offline exams will put the students at risk of COVID19 infection.

CBSE Term 1 board exams for minor subjects have already commenced on November 16 onwards for Class 12 and from November 17 for Class 10. The first semester exams of the CISCE are scheduled to begin on November 22 for Class 12 and from November 29 for Class 10.

While CBSE will be using OMR for assessment of both Class 10, 12 in Term 1 exams, CISCE will issue a computer-generated mark sheet that will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject / paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.