CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 out for private candidates at cbse.gov.in, direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 for private candidates. Private candidates who will appear for the Class 10, 12 examination can check the hall ticket link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 board exam will begin on February 17 and end on March 11, 2026. The Class 12 board exam will begin on February 17 and will end on April 10, 2026. The exam for Class 10, 12 will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Those private candidates who will appear for the Class 10, 12 board examination can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per TOI report, the admit cards include detailed subject wise information for Class 10, 12. The details included in the admit card includes- subject wise theory marks, practical/ internal marks, total marks, and minimum passing criteria. Mathematics, Hindi, Enhlish and Science follow the 80+20 marks pattern, while vocational subjects have varied structures like 60+40, 70+30 or 50+50.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.