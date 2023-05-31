CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023: Submission of LOC begins tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 submission of LOC from June 1, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to appear for the supplementary examination will have to reach out to their schools for fill up the form which will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023: Submission of LOC begins tomorrow (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The submission of LOC is to be done through Pariksha Sangam link at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in on CBSE website. Only those students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations 2023.

The schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and password already available with them for logging in to the system for submission of LOC.

The supplementary examination for class 10, class 12 will be conducted on July 17, 2023. The dates for download of admit cards will be informed separately.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results were announced on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 93.12 percent and Class 12 is 92.21 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

