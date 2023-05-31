Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023: Submission of LOC begins tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023: Submission of LOC begins tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 31, 2023 05:24 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 LOC submission will begin tomorrow, June 1, 2023. Candidates can check the details below.

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 submission of LOC from June 1, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to appear for the supplementary examination will have to reach out to their schools for fill up the form which will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023: Submission of LOC begins tomorrow (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023: Submission of LOC begins tomorrow (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The submission of LOC is to be done through Pariksha Sangam link at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in on CBSE website. Only those students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations 2023.

The schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and password already available with them for logging in to the system for submission of LOC.

The supplementary examination for class 10, class 12 will be conducted on July 17, 2023. The dates for download of admit cards will be informed separately.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results were announced on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 93.12 percent and Class 12 is 92.21 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
Topics
cbse board exams
cbse board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out