The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notice on the second CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026. The notice has been issued on the LOC submission for the second Class 10 board examination on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Board issues notice on second exam LOC submission, check here (HT Photo)

As per the official notice, the Board has divided the LOC submission of the Class 10 second board exam into 3 phases.

In Phase 1, only the LOC will be filled in. No fee is to be paid. This phase is intended solely to ascertain the number of candidates likely to appear in the Second Board Examination so that CBSE can make necessary preparations.

In Phases 2 and 3, students may submit, alter, drop, or add candidature/ subjects and pay the requisite examination fee to finalise the LOC. This process will be carried out through the school from which the students appeared in the main Board exam.

Moreover, after submission of the LOC and payment of the exam fee, if any student decides not to appear in the second board exam, performance in the main examination will be used to declare the result.

Further, the Board has stated that some schools are demanding three months' tuition fees from students at the time of submitting the LOC for the Second Board Examination. This practice is in violation of CBSE rules and must be discontinued immediately.

CBSE has also issued some directives for schools in this regard, which are given here.

1. The schools should refrain from collecting any additional or unauthorised fees from students in connection with the LOC submission.

2. The only permissible fee is the examination fee stipulated in the LOC circular.

3. Schools are directed to follow practices strictly in line with CBSE rules and discontinue any activity that violates these regulations with immediate effect. Any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously.

Official Notice Here