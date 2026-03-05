The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 on March 7, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 on March 7: Check last minute tips, sample papers and marking scheme (HT file photo)

Ahead of exam day, Puja and Krittika Verma, Social Science Faculty at Satya School, Gurugram, have shared last-minute tips for students appearing for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026: Last-minute tips 1. For CBSE Class 10 Social Science boards, focus on smart revision and exam pattern practice:

2. For MCQs, use the E² rule (eliminate two options first), revise NCERT keywords, dates, definitions, and differences

3. For Assertion–Reasoning follow T–T–Link (check Assertion true/false, Reason true/false, then see if Reason explains Assertion)

4. For statement-based questions, watch extreme words like only/always; for source-based questions, read the passage twice and answer using its keywords;

5. For 5-markers use the I.P.E.C format (3-line Introduction, 4 explained Points, 1-line Conclusion) and write in bullet points with underlined keywords;

6. Practice map work daily for Geography and identify event + significance for picture-based History questions

7. During prep leave, follow R.P.P — Revise, Practice, Polish,

8. Solve at least one sample paper, review mistakes

9. Manage time well and sleep properly before the exam

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026: Sample paper There are 38 questions in the Social Science question paper and all questions are compulsory. The question paper has Four Sections – A-History, B-Geography C- Political Science, and D-Economics. Each Section is of 20 Marks and has MCQs, VSA, SA, LAs and CBQ.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026: How to check marking scheme To check and download the marking scheme, students can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE Academic.

2. Click on sample paper question link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 exam link and then on Social Science marking scheme link.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the marking scheme.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.