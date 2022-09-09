Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10th compartment result out at cbse.gov.in: Know how to check

CBSE Class 10th compartment result out at cbse.gov.in: Know how to check

board exams
Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:08 PM IST

CBSE has declared Class 10 Compartment examination result at cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th compartment result out: Know how to check
CBSE Class 10th compartment result out: Know how to check
ByHT Education Desk

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 Compartment examination result. Students can check results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in Candidates can check their result by using their login details. Apart from the official website the result is available on UMANG app and DigiLocker app.

CBSE Conducted the Class 10 compartment exams om August 23 to August 29, 2022.
Here's the direct link to check the CBSE Class 10th compartment result

CBSE class 10th Compartment Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

Key in your the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse class 10 class 10 results result board exam result + 3 more
cbse class 10 class 10 results result board exam result + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out