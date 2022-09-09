CBSE Class 10th compartment result out at cbse.gov.in: Know how to check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 Compartment examination result. Students can check results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in Candidates can check their result by using their login details. Apart from the official website the result is available on UMANG app and DigiLocker app.

CBSE Conducted the Class 10 compartment exams om August 23 to August 29, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check the CBSE Class 10th compartment result

CBSE class 10th Compartment Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

Key in your the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.