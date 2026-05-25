The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CBSE Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies application window on May 25, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for scanned copies of answer books can do it through the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in. CBSE Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies application window ends today, direct link here (ANI)

To get a scanned copy, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as fee. Earlier, the fee was ₹700/-, which has been reduced. The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

Direct link to apply for scanned copies

How to apply for scanned copies Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for scanned copies of Class 12.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in.

2. Click on scanned copy application link available on the page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the details.

5. Once done, make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit ad download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon. It is reiterated that on account of the Board's commitment to provide every student desirous of availing that facility, that portal shall remained open for at least 2 days after the last copy of scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants.

Students who want to obtain scanned copies for archival purposes will get the opportunity immediately after the current process of reevaluation is completed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here