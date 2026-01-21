CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2026: Expert shares tips and tricks for better preparation

The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2026 on February 17, 2026. The Class 12 Chemistry paper will be held on February 28, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Students of Class 12 who are preparing for their Chemistry paper in full swing can check the tips and tricks shared by Anshu Taneja, PGT Chemistry, Shiv Nadar School , Faridabad, to perform better in the exam.

For many Class 12th students, Chemistry is viewed as one of the most demanding subjects in the board examinations. Chemistry is a combination of three distinct disciplines, Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Inorganic Chemistry, each demanding a specific approach. Understanding this difference is the key for improving both preparation and performance. The first step is being fully aware of the syllabus and unit weightage, prioritizing high-scoring chapters while ensuring no topic is left untouched. Throughout this process, the NCERT textbook remains the main resource and must be read line-by-line.

Physical Chemistry: Scoring Through Practice Physical Chemistry relies on mathematics and logical reasoning, offering quick and reliable marks if approached correctly. Students should begin by memorizing all relevant formulas before attempting to understand detailed derivations. This builds confidence and speeds up problem-solving. It is essential to solve few mixed numerical problems daily from NCERT and exemplar exercises to reinforce concepts. Maintaining a one-page formula and mistake sheet for each chapter serves as an effective revision tool.

Organic Chemistry: Patterns Over Memorization. In Organic Chemistry, the focus should be on understanding patterns and functional group behavior, such as acidic and basic nature, nucleophiles, and electrophiles. Approach each chapter by paying attention to nomenclature, preparation methods, physical properties, and chemical properties. Create comprehensive lists of reasoning questions, named reactions, and mechanisms discussed within each chapter. It is beneficial to review all the chapters of Organic Chemistry collectively for cohesive understanding. After studying, make reaction roadmaps to enhance retention. Also, regular practice should include predicting products, identifying reagents, and explaining mechanisms concisely in three to four lines.

Inorganic Chemistry: Smart Memorization Students should thoroughly read the NCERT textbook, paying close attention to graphs, tables, and diagrams, as these are common sources of examination questions. Special emphasis should be given to understanding the preparation methods and redox reactions of important compounds such as potassium dichromate (K₂Cr₂O₇) and potassium permanganate (KMnO₄). The lanthanoids and actinoids should be memorized with respect to their atomic numbers and electronic configurations, along with a clear understanding of lanthanoid contraction and its effects on properties. For Coordination Chemistry, preparation should be organized around key areas including nomenclature, isomerism, Valence Bond Theory and Crystal Field Theory, with careful study of diagrams related to crystal field splitting and synergic bonding. Consistent practice of all questions from the NCERT textbook and Exemplar is essential to reinforce concepts and build confidence for the board examination.

During the preparatory days before the Chemistry board examination, students should focus on revision, reinforcement, and exam readiness rather than learning new topics. Along with this previous five years’ board questions should be practiced to identify recurring patterns and frequently asked questions. Answers should be practiced according to NCERT language to match board evaluation patterns.

Answer Presentation and Time Management How answers are presented plays a crucial role in scoring.

1. Keywords and formulas must be clearly underlined,

2. Always mention the correct unit along with the final answer in every numerical problem.

3. Sub-parts of questions should be labelled clearly,

4. Relevant points should be written concisely,

5. One line space should be left between answers for readability.

6. Special care must be taken in mechanism questions to show the correct movement of electrons and arrow directions.

7. Time management is very important, so divide time according to marks,

8. If a question seems time-consuming, move ahead and return to it later.

9. Finally, remaining calm and composed before and during the examination is essential.

Confidence is built through consistent preparation, repeated practice, and smart revision. A well-planned study strategy that integrates all three branches of Chemistry is the basis for good performance in the Chemistry exam.