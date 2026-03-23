CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Political Science exam to be held today, check guidelines here
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Political Science paper today. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on paper analysis, students reactions and more.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Political Science on March 23, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 12 Political Science question paper consists of 5 sections- A, B, C, D and E with 30 questions in total. All the questions are compulsory. ...Read More
Question numbers1-12are multiple choice questions of one mark each. Questions 13-18 are worth 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 50-60 words each. Questions 19-23 are 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 100-120 words each. There are internal choices in two of the 4 marks questions. Questions 24-26 are picture, map, and passage-based. Answer accordingly. Questions 27-30 are worth 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 170-180 words.
All students who will appear for the exam must reach the exam centre on or before 10 am. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, students reactions, question paper analysis and more.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Exam begins in an hour
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: The Class 12 Political Science exam will begin in an hour from 10.30 am onwards.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Reach exam centres by 10 am
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: All students who will appear for the exam must reach the exam centre on or before 10 am.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Division of marks in question paper
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Question numbers1-12 are multiple choice questions of one mark each. Questions 13-18 are worth 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 50-60 words each. Questions 19-23 are 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 100-120 words each. There are internal choices in two of the 4 marks questions. Questions 24-26 are picture, map, and passage-based. Answer accordingly. Questions 27-30 are worth 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 170-180 words.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Question paper to be 5 sections
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: The Class 12 Political Science question paper consists of 5 sections- A, B, C, D and E with 30 questions in total. All the questions are compulsory.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Exam timings
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: The Class 12 Political Science examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 Political Science paper today
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Live: On March 23, CBSE will conduct Class 12 Political Science paper.