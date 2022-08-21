CBSE compartment exam from August 23, here's the link to get admit card

Central Board of Secondary Education will conducted the compartment examination from August 23. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 compartment examination will take place from August 23 to August 29, 2022, and the Class 12 compartment examination will take place on August 23, 2022. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, which is two hours. The students' will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

CBSE Compartment exam admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Click on the the “Pariksha Sangam Portal”.

Next click on “Schools” and then on ‘Pre-Exam Activities’.

Click on the link ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit cards and keep the hard copy of teh same for future reference.

Direct link to download the class 10th date sheet

Direct link to download the class 12th date sheet