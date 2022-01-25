CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 results ‘soon’ on Digilocker
Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 on Digilocker soon. The Class 10, 12 result will be available on the official website of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in. The result when released can also be checked on the official site of CBSE and CBSE results.
As per the official notice released on October 14, the Board has disclosed that it will declare the result in the form of marks scored. No student will be placed in PASS, Compartment or Essential repeat category after Term I exams. The final result of Class 10, 12 will be declared after Term 2 examinations.
Apart from the official websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the result will also be available for all appeared candidates on the UMANG website and also via SMS. Candidates will be able to check their results by filling in the details required.
CBSE Class 10 term I exams was conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021 and Class 12 term I exams was conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 25, 2022 01:37 PM IST
CBSE Exams: When was Term I exams conducted
CBSE Exams for Term I was conducted from November 30 to December 11 for Class 10 and December 1 to December 22 for Class 12 across the country at various exam centers.
-
Jan 25, 2022 01:25 PM IST
CBSE Results 2022: How to check results
Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jan 25, 2022 01:15 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Sample Papers released
CBSE will conduct Term 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 soon. The Board has not released the timetable yet, but have released the sample question papers on the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students appearing for the exams can download it from the official website.
-
Jan 25, 2022 01:06 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How results will be declared
The Class 10, 12 Term I result 2022 will be declared in the form of marks scored by the student. No student will be placed in Pass, Compartment or Essential repeat category after Term I exams. The final result of Class 10, 12 will be declared after Term 2 examinations.
-
Jan 25, 2022 12:55 PM IST
CBSE Term I Results: Where to check results
Official Websites- The official websites where candidates can check the results are CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.
Digilocker- Candidates can check their Class 10, 12 results on the Digilocker app. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or can check on the website digilocker.gov.in.
UMANG- CBSE students can check and download their results on UMANG mobile application. The UMANG app can be downloaded through the Google Play app.
-
Jan 25, 2022 12:45 PM IST
CBSE Results: Board confirms ‘Result on January 25’ notice fake
CBSE has confirmed that ‘Result on January 25’ notice that was doing the rounds on social media for quite some time is FAKE. The Board took its official Twitter account to make the announcement.
-
Jan 25, 2022 12:35 PM IST
CBSE Term I Results 2022: No official result date announced
CBSE has not disclosed the Term I result date yet. Speculations among students, teachers, and other stakeholders are high as to when the result for Class 10, 12 will be declared. The official site of Digilocker has ‘Coming Soon’ image on it.
-
Jan 25, 2022 12:25 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021 ‘coming soon’
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term I result will be declared soon and will be available on the official website of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in. The result will also be available on various other official platforms.
CBSE Term I Results 2022: Where and how to check Class 10, 12 result
CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 results ‘soon’ on Digilocker
CBSE Term I Results 2022: Know Class 10, 12 result declaration process
Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: Tentative time table released, notice here
MP Board Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 pre-board exam dates released, check here
BSEB inter admit cards 2022 released, how to download 12th hall tickets
- BSEB inter admit cards 2022: BSEB inter admit cards 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Sunday, January 16 released the Class 12 or intermediate exam admit cards 2022 for theoretical exams.
CBSE Term II Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 sample question papers released, check here
ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Know how to check Class 10, 12 result
NIOS Public Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 exam likely to begin on April 6
Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: Know how to download here
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: List of websites to check Class 10, 12 result
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: TMA submission link activated, know how to upload
BSEB 10th admit cards 2022 released, here's how to download matric hall tickets
- BSEB matric admit cards 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the matric or Class 10 board exam admit cards of practical and theoretical exams 2022.