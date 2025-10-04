Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has started the CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Class 10, 12 form submission process. Candidates can fill the form and submit it on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE Board Exam 2026: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 form submission begins at cgbse.nic.in, notice here (HT file)

As per the official notice, the last date to fill and submit the form is till October 31, 2025. The window to submit form with late fee is from November 1 to November 16, 2025 and the window to submit form with special late fee will open on November 17 and will close on November 30, 2025.

Students will ensure that they fill out the examination application form by contacting the institution to complete the self-study examination application online through institutions recognised by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

The board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exam in February-March 2025. The admit card will be released before the commencement of the exam.

In 2025, Chhattisgarh board conducted the Class 10, 12 examinations in March. The Class 10 exam was held from March 3 to March 24, 2025. The exam on all days was held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. CGBSE Class 12 examinations were held from March 1 to March 28, 2025 The examinations were held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm, on all days.

The Class 10 pass percentage was 76.53% and Class 12 pass percentage was 81.87%. The Class 10 boys pass percentage was 71.39% and girls pass percentage was 80.70%. Class 12 boys pass percentage was 78.07% and girls pass percentage was 84.67%.