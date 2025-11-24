Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, has released the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet. The timetable for CGBSE Class 10 and 12 has been released on the official CGBSE website at cgbse.nic.in. Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: CGBSE Class 10, 12 timetable out at cgbse.nic.in, check here (File/AFP)

According to the official schedule, the Class 10 board exam will commence on February 21 and conclude on March 13, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Class 10 exam will begin with Hindi paper and conclude with Singing, Driving and Painting papers for PwD students.

Class 12 board exam in the state will begin on February 20 and will end on March 18, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam will begin with Geography and Physics and will end with Psychology paper.

Direct link to download Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: How to download To download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

2. Click on Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 practical exam will be conducted at the examination centre for self study candidates. If required, practical/project examinations can be conducted even on holidays. This examination will be conducted as per the syllabus prescribed for class 12th. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.