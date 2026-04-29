Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has declared the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 on April 29. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE 10th & 12th Result Live Updates Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: CGBSE 10th, 12th results declared at cgbse.nic.in, direct link here (PTI)

The CGBSE 10th, 12th board results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, gender wise performance, and district-wise details are also shared.

Direct link to check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: How to check All candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

2. Click on Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 13, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Class 10 exam started with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Singing, Driving and Painting papers for PwD students.

The Class 12 board exam in the state started on February 20 and ended on March 18, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam commenced with Geography and Physics and ended with the Psychology paper.

In 2025, the Class 10, 12 results was announced on May 7. The Class 10 pass percentage was 76.53% and Class 12 pass percentage was 81.87%. The Class 10 boys pass percentage was 71.39% and girls pass percentage was 80.70%. Class 12 boys pass percentage was 78.07% and girls pass percentage was 84.67%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.