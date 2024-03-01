Chhattisgarh govt transports board exam question papers via helicopter to Naxal-hit Sukma

Board exam question papers were transported to an exam centre located in an interior pocket of Naxalite-hit Sukma district in Chhattisgarh via helicopter, informed the officials. A total of 36 students, including 16 of Class 12 and 20 of Class 10 belonging to different schools will appear in exams at the Jagargunda centre. (For Representation)

Class 12 examination of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) began on Friday, while Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start from Saturday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officials say this is the second year in a row that a helicopter was used for carrying the board exam papers to Jagargunda exam centre in Sukma.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's office on Thursday night posted pictures of a helicopter ferrying board exam question papers to the exam centre on social media and wrote that the future of students was the topmost priority in his state. He also commended the efforts taken by the local district administration for making this possible.

"Let no child remain deprived of good education. Chhattisgarh government is dedicated to the better future of children," it added. Of the 16 centres for board examinations in Sukma district, question papers were sent to the Jagargunda centre in a chopper on February 27 given security reasons, a district administration official said.

A total of 36 students, including 16 of Class 12 and 20 of Class 10 belonging to different schools will appear in exams at the Jagargunda centre. Earlier, students from the area had to go to Dornapal for board examinations, the official said.