CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Date: Odisha Class 12 results releasing tomorrow at 4 pm

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Date. The Odisha Board +2 result will be declared on May 21, 2025 at 4 pm. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Date: Odisha Class 12th results releasing tomorrow (HT file)

According to CHSE chairman Mrunal Kanti Das, the results of Science, Arts and Commerce streams of Plus II examination will be announced simultaneously at 4 pm on Wednesday. Candidates can check the results through the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board examination was held from February 18 to March 27, 2025. Over 3.93 lakh students had appeared for the Plus II Examination this year.

The Odisha Class 12 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will reveal the pass percentage, district wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage and other details.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates will need to follow these steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Orissa Result at orissaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, the council announced the Odisha HS result on May 26. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 80.95 per cent. For the Science stream, the pass percentage was 86.93 per cent and it was 82.27 per cent for the Commerce stream. The council did not release any toppers' list. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.