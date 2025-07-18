DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2025 out at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, direct link

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has announced the plus two or Class 12 Save A Year (SAY) examination result. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in. The direct link is given below. DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2025 announced at results.hse.kerala.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Check DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025 using this link

Students need to use their registration numbers and dates of birth to check the results online.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025: Key highlights

Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025: Check details

The Kerala SAY or improvement examination started on June 23 and ended on June 26, 2025. The papers were held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and 2 pm to 4.45 pm. Candidates were given 15 minutes of cool-off time before attempting the question papers.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 link for your course

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

To pass the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY examination, candidates must score at least 30 per cent marks in each individual paper and an overall aggregate score of 30 per cent.