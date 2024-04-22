Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared GBSHSE HSSC Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 examination can check the Goa Board 12th results on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in. GBSHSE HSSC Result 2024: Goa Board 12th results out, 85% students pass (Hindustan Times)

This year a total of 17511 candidates appeared for Class 12 board examination, out of which 8276 were the boys and 9235 were the girls. Out of the total numbers, 14884 candidates passed the eamination out of whicb 6752 were boys and 8132 were girls.

The overall pass percentage is 85%. The pass percentage of boys is 81.59%, and the pass percentage of girls is 88.6%.

For the arts stream, 4156 candidates appeared, and 3588 candidates passed. The overall arts stream pass percentage was 86.33%. For the Commerce stream, 5194 students appeared, and 4715 students passed. The pass percentage of the Commerce stream is 90.78%. For the Science stream, 5736 candidates appeared, and 4727 candidates passed the exam, making the pass percentage 82.41%.

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2024: How to check scores

All the appeared candidates can check their scores by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

Go to the result link available at the bottom of the home page.

Click on exam results, and a new page will open.

Now click on get result link and again a new page will open.

Press Goa Board HSSC Result 2024 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates with overall grade of ‘H’ and or ‘I’ are placed in need improvement category. Supplementary examination will be conducted by the Board for those candidates who are placed in “Needs Improvement” irrespective of number of subjects with ‘Need Improvement’ remark or who have withdrawn their application forms.

The Goa Board Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2024, at 20 exam centres across the state. More related details can be checked on the official website of GBSHSE.