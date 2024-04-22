Goa Board HSSC Result 2024: GBSHSE Class 12 results declared, direct link & how to check here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Goa Board HSSC Result 2024. The GBSHSE Class 12 results is available on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in. Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check here (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

This year the Class 12 or HSSC examination was conducted between February 28 to March 18, 2024, at 20 examination centres across the state.

A total of 17511 candidates appeared for this examination, of which 8276 were boys and 9235 were girls. Out of these, 14884 candidates passed, of which 6752 boys passed and 8132 girls passed. All the candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

Go to the result link available at the bottom of the home page.

Click on exam results, and a new page will open.

Now click on get result link and again a new page will open.

Press Goa Board HSSC Result 2024 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Goa Board.